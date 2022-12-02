Three persons injured, one went missing after Turkey's aerial bombardment of Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News/ At least three persons have been injured in a series of airstrikes on Sulaymaniyah's district of Mawat, a source reported on Friday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that a Turkish warplane bombed the village of Zorwouni Mawat earlier today.

"At least three hunters were wounded in the attack," the source said, "a person was reported missing in the aftermath of the attack."