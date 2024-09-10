Three new cases of hemorrhagic fever reported in Duhok

Shafaq News/ Medical tests for three Kurdish individuals have confirmed positive results for hemorrhagic fever, a source from the Directorate General of Health in Duhok governorate, Kurdistan Region (KRI), reported on Tuesday.

The source told Shafaq News, "The health condition of the three patients, who are from the Bardarash district east of Duhok, is stable and good."

“The patients will soon be discharged from the hospital to complete their treatment and follow-up at home.”

Viral hemorrhagic fevers (VHFs) are a group of diseases caused by several distinct families of viruses. The term refers to conditions where many of the body's organ systems are affected, the cardiovascular system is damaged, and the body's ability to function independently is reduced.

These viral infections are not limited to a single mode of transmission. They can spread in numerous ways, including through insect bites and contact with the body fluids of infected people or animals.

Viral hemorrhagic fever (VHF) symptoms vary depending on the specific disease. Early in the illness, they often include fever, body aches, dizziness, extreme tiredness (fatigue), headache, and rash.

In severe cases, VHFs can also cause bleeding from the nose, eyes, gums, or vagina, severe vomiting or diarrhea, vomiting blood, bloody diarrhea, chest, neck, or stomach pain, difficulty breathing, extremely low blood pressure, seizures, and coma.