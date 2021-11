Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, a security source said that three missiles fell near the town of Bavyan on the borders of Qesrok district in Shikhan district, east of Duhok.

The Source told Shafaq News Agency, "According to preliminary information, the missiles were launched from Mosul to target the Turkish base in Bashiqa, but they went beyond the required range."

There were no casualties, and missiles fell on the outskirts of Bavyan village."