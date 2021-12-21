Three killed in an explosion in Erbil

Shafaq News/ A reliable source reported that three people were killed and injured in an explosion in Erbil. The source told Shafaq News Agency that an explosion took place in an iron factory, southwest of Erbil. He added that one person was killed in the explosion while two others were wounded. Investigation teams rushed to the scene of the incident, but they have not uncovered the reason behind the explosion yet, according to the source.

