Thousands gather in al-Sulaymaniyah for grand Mawlid celebration

Shafaq News/ Over 15,000 people from different ethnic and religious backgrounds converged at the al-Qadiriyyah al-Kasnazaniyyah Sufi lodge in al-Sulaymaniyah on Thursday to commemorate the birth of the Prophet Muhammad.

The annual Mawlid celebration, one of the city’s major religious events, was attended by prominent political and religious figures, as well as guests from outside al-Sulaymaniyah.

Mullah Ahmad Kalari, a spokesperson for the event, told Shafaq News Agency that the celebration aimed to commemorate the life of the Prophet Muhammad and draw lessons from his teachings, particularly the values of love, tolerance, and justice.

The widespread participation from diverse communities, Kalari noted, reflected the spirit of unity and brotherhood that Islam promotes.

The ceremony commenced with the recitation of Quranic verses, followed by inspiring speeches delivered by scholars and sheikhs from the Qadiri order, who extolled the virtues of the Prophet Muhammad and the significance of his birth in human history.

The speakers emphasized the importance of reflecting on the Prophet's life and drawing inspiration from his example to address the challenges facing Muslims today.

The event also included the recitation of religious poetry praising the Prophet and recounting his life and teachings.

The celebration concluded with a festive atmosphere, featuring a large dinner for all attendees.

The lodge in Sulaimaniyah is one of the most important Sufi religious centers in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq. It derives its significance from the al-Qadiriyyah al-Kasnazaniyyah order, founded by Sheikh Abdul Qadir Gilani in the 5th century AH, and is one of the most renowned Sufi orders worldwide.

The lodge provides religious and social services to the community and regularly organizes such grand religious ceremonies. The Mawlid celebration holds particular value for followers of the Sufi order.