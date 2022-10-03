The UK affirms its commitment to protecting Iraqi Kurdistan

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-10-03T12:06:33+0000

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Kurdish Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, received a letter from his UK counterpart, Liz Truss, in which she expressed commitment to protecting the security of Kurdistan. According to Barzani's office, the UK PM thanked Barzani for his last visit to the United Kingdom last April, hoping that this visit would be "fruitful." Truss also referred to the "historical" Britsih-Kurdish ties saying, "I am pleased that the relations between the two sides are stronger than ever." "We share common values and are committed to protecting the security and stability of Kurdistan as part of a powerful and unified Iraq, and we will continue to work closely together to confront terrorism." Truss concluded.

