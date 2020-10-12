The Presidency of Kurdistan region announces the outcomes of the three Presidencies meeting with President Salih

Shafaq News / The Presidency of the Kurdistan Region announced on Monday the outcomes of the expanded meeting held in the presence of the three presidencies of the region with the Iraqi president, in Erbil.

A statement by the region’s presidency said that the meeting supports the government and federal constitutional institutions' steps to preserve the security and stability of the country and create stable conditions to protect the work and duties of international representatives.

The meeting also supported holding early elections in Iraq and discussed the status of the constitutional Article 140 areas (the disputed areas).

The statement said that the meeting appreciated the Iraqi government's recent steps to normalize the situation in Sinjar, help the displaced families return to their houses and curb the attempts for demographic change in the conflict areas. It also called on the federal government to maintain security and stability in those areas.

They also discussed the steps of the dialogue between Baghdad and Erbil and praised the two parties' attempts to reach a final solution of them in a way that guarantees the constitutional rights of citizens in Kurdistan Region and Iraq in general.

The four presidents also discussed the internal conditions of the region, and global challenges due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and its consequences and the financial crisis. They also emphasized the need to get through this stage and protect the interests of citizens in Kurdistan, calling on all the Kurdish parties to harness their capabilities and unify their positions to confront this sensitive situation and its future repercussions.

The meeting also condemned the assassination of Asayish officer Ghazi Saleh Al-Alykhan in the borders of Duhok Governorate.