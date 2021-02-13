Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

The Peshmerga Veterans Association: we do not have any privileges

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-02-13T12:24:25+0000
The Peshmerga Veterans Association: we do not have any privileges

Shafaq News / The Peshmerga Veterans Association in the Kurdistan Region complained that its members do not receive any privileges despite the tough economic conditions.

In a press conference held today, Jamil Hawrami, chairman of the association, said that orders had been issued to distribute lands on 5,700 Peshmerga veterans but, so far, the matter has not entered into force.

Hawrami also called on the Kurdish parties to solve the association's problems and meet their demands.

The head of the association said that the Kurdish leadership, influential figures, and Kurdish MPs in Baghdad should exert pressure to resolve the disputed districts' issue according to the Iraqi constitution.

related

A new stage of cooperation with U.S., Minister of the Peshmerga says

Date: 2020-11-10 08:13:49
A new stage of cooperation with U.S., Minister of the Peshmerga says

A joint committee to redeploy Peshmerga forces

Date: 2020-08-24 19:44:59
A joint committee to redeploy Peshmerga forces

New programs and plans to empower Peshmerga forces

Date: 2020-12-22 16:29:25
New programs and plans to empower Peshmerga forces

Peshmerga and Defense ministries to start talks today

Date: 2020-10-13 07:33:05
Peshmerga and Defense ministries to start talks today

Erbil: Families of Peshmerga Martyrs burn "worn out" clothes from an NGO

Date: 2020-11-11 11:34:10
Erbil: Families of Peshmerga Martyrs burn "worn out" clothes from an NGO

Demands to register a national day for the Peshmerga

Date: 2020-09-01 11:09:31
Demands to register a national day for the Peshmerga

US-Led Coalition convoy aid delivered to Peshmerga

Date: 2021-01-07 13:30:33
US-Led Coalition convoy aid delivered to Peshmerga

Peshmerga and Iraqi Army to open a joint center in Erbil

Date: 2020-10-28 11:19:37
Peshmerga and Iraqi Army to open a joint center in Erbil