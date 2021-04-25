The Ministry of Peshmerga shuffles 37 officials within one month

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Peshmerga in the Kurdistan region said on Sunday that 37 officials had been shuffled in 18 administrative positions within one month as part of the reform process the ministry is carrying out.

The ministry said in a statement that it made the last two changes today in the first phase of the administrative reform in the ministry.

In a televised statement, Brigadier General Othman Muhammad said that the changes the ministry is witnessing are part of the ongoing reform process, indicating that the phase that began one month ago was concluded today.

Muhammad pointed out that during the coming period, the second phase of reform will be launched.