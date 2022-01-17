The Kurdistan Region's authorities offer greetings to the Kaka'is on the Qoltas holiday

Shafaq News / The Kurdish authorities congratulated today, Monday, the Kaka'is on the occasion of the Qoltas holiday.

The Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani said in a congratulatory message, "I extend the warmest wishes for our Kakai brothers and sisters in Kurdistan and everywhere."

For his part, the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, said in a statement, "on this occasion, we stress the need for protecting the rights of our brothers and sisters from the Kakai and all other communities. We also confirm our keenness to help Kurdistan stay a land of coexistence, forgiveness, acceptance, and diversity.".

"I extend my warmest wishes to our Kakai brothers and sisters... I ask God almighty to accept your fasting and prayers, and for you to enjoy safe and peaceful holidays", The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan region, Masour Barzani, said in a statement.

Yarsanism, aka Kaka’i or Ahl-e Haqq, is a Kurdish religious system founded in the 14th century between Halabja in the Kurdistan Region and Karmanshah in Iran, and more recently also in the Diaspora in Western countries. All adherents of Yarsanism are Kurds. The term Ahl-e Haqq is also used by Islamic sects such as the Hurufites.

In addition to the Shiia facets, the religion of the Yarsanism reveals, above all, clear elements of Yezidism and Alevism. The number of members is estimated to one million.The main sanctuaries of Ahl-e Haqq are the tomb of Baba Yadgar in Dohab and the tomb of Sultan Sahak in Perdiwar.

The religious literature of the Ahl-e Haqq with the principal Kalam-e Saranjam is mainly written on Gorani (Hawrami and Leki), most of which are Ahl-e Haqq. The Ahl-e Haqq regard themselves mostly as Gûran (Goran), regardless of the dialect they speak.

In Iraq, Yarsan followers mainly live in Iraqi Kurdistan, around Mosul and Kirkuk