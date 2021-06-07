The Kurdistan Communist Party calls Turkey to “leave the lands of Kurdistan”

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Communist Party organized, on Monday, a demonstration outside the parliament building in the city of Erbil denouncing the Turkish and Iranian violations.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that dozens of members and supporters of the Kurdistan Communist Party organized this morning a demonstration in front of the Kurdistan Parliament building, holding banners and slogans of "Kurdistan Parliament, where is your position on Turkish transgressions", and "occupier Turkey, leave the lands of Kurdistan".

Our correspondent explained that the demonstrators handed out a memorandum to the Kurdistan Parliament, in which they demanded the cancellation of all security agreements with Turkey and an end to its violations, as well as for Turkey to stop cutting trees in the border areas.

They also called the Kurdish authorities to pressure on Iran to release the rivers water.