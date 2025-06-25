Kurdistan’s President commends Abu Karwan’s election

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Wednesday congratulated Abu Karwan on his election as Secretary-General of the Kurdistan Communist Party’s Central Committee.

During a phone call, Barzani commended Abu Karwan and his family for their long-standing contributions to the Kurdish national movement and pledged his full support as the newly elected party leader assumes his responsibilities, according to the Kurdistan Region Presidency.

In turn, Abu Karwan thanked Barzani on behalf of himself and party members, expressing hope for the president’s continued success.

The Kurdistan Communist Party’s Central Committee elected Abu Karwan on Tuesday to succeed former Secretary-General Kawa Mahmoud.