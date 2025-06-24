Kurdistan Communists elect Abu Karwan as new chief

Shafaq News/ The Central Committee of the Kurdistan Communist Party elected senior member “Abu Karwan” as the party’s new Secretary-General on Tuesday, replacing Kawa Mahmoud.

Sources told Shafaq News Agency that the Central Committee convened earlier today and also elected new members to the party’s Political Bureau.

The Iraqi Communist Party established its Kurdish branch in 1945. The branch was granted the authority to draft its general program and internal bylaws, eventually evolving into the Kurdistan Communist Party in 1993.