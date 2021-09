Shafaq News/ The Global coalition against ISIS in Iraq and Syria condemned the recent attack that targeted Erbil International Airport.

The coalition spokesman, Colonel Wayne Marotto, said in a tweet, "Each attack against the GoI, KRI, and the Coalition undermines the authority of Iraqi institutions, the rule of law, and Iraqi National sovereignty."

He added, "These attacks endanger the lives of civilians, & the partner forces from the ISF, Peshmerga & Coalition."