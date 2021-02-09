Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

The German army to expand its support to the Peshmerga forces

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-02-09T17:39:22+0000
The German army to expand its support to the Peshmerga forces

Shafaq News/ The German army announced on Tuesday that Berlin would continue cooperation and coordination with the Peshmerga forces, indicating its desire to increase its role in the military reform process of the Peshmerga Ministry.

The Minister of the Peshmerga, Shoresh Ismail, said upon meeting a delegation of the German army in the Ministry's headquarters in Erbil, "the assistance and coordination of the German military side are highly regarded and of great importance in enhancing the scientific capabilities of the Peshmerga forces."

He added, "the continued cooperation of the German forces with the Peshmerga forces protects the region from the threats of terrorism and ISIS terrorists."

For his part, the German military advisor expressed his happiness with the progress of reform in the Peshmerga Ministry, adding that the German army’s participation in this file is below the desired level, "we will expand and improve our cooperation and coordination in this regard.”

The statement noted that the two sides had similar views on improving the Peshmerga forces' livelihood through reform and continuous logistic, military, and advisory cooperation of the Global Coalition forces

related

Peshmerga Ministry on "Clothes Burning" incident: the martyrs' families are a crown of our head

Date: 2020-11-11 13:42:38
Peshmerga Ministry on "Clothes Burning" incident: the martyrs' families are a crown of our head

Ismail: Peshmerga still need the US-coalition support to defeat ISIS

Date: 2020-09-15 12:37:53
Ismail: Peshmerga still need the US-coalition support to defeat ISIS

The Kurdish Council condemns PYD official statements on the Peshmerga Roj

Date: 2021-01-13 13:20:36
The Kurdish Council condemns PYD official statements on the Peshmerga Roj

One dead, two injured in the PKK attack on the Peshmerga in Amadiyah

Date: 2020-11-04 09:45:35
One dead, two injured in the PKK attack on the Peshmerga in Amadiyah

Peshmerga forces demonstrations block Al-Sulaymaniyah-Erbil road

Date: 2020-11-24 08:09:05
Peshmerga forces demonstrations block Al-Sulaymaniyah-Erbil road

Mp reveals Kurdistan's share of the federal budget and Peshmerga salaries

Date: 2020-09-23 15:30:29
Mp reveals Kurdistan's share of the federal budget and Peshmerga salaries

Peshmerga denies troop movements towards the Iraqi Forces in Makhmur

Date: 2021-02-03 12:25:17
Peshmerga denies troop movements towards the Iraqi Forces in Makhmur

Kurdistan’ Government Condemn PKK attack on Peshmerga

Date: 2020-11-04 13:04:42
Kurdistan’ Government Condemn PKK attack on Peshmerga