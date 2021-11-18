Taliban arrests a Kurdish photojournalist in Afghanistan

Shafaq News/ Taliban had arrested a Kurdish photojournalist in Afghanistan.

According to preliminary information, the photographer, Ibrahim Alipour, a Kurdish from Bana, Iran, was arrested in Afghanistan while covering the news.

No further information were disclosed.

In mid-August, the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan has had a severe impact on media in the conflict-ridden country in recent weeks.

The HRW report stated that, since the Taliban took over the capital, Kabul, on August 15, they have temporarily detained at least 32 journalists.