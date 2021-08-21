Talabani: the government cannot include more employees in the public sector

Shafaq News/ Qubad Talabani, Deputy Prime Minister of Kurdistan Region, complained of the great job slack in the region, stressing the regional government's inability to absorb more people in the public sector.

Talabani said in a speech during his participation in the "Tech Fest" exhibition in al-Sulaymaniyah, that the government's failure can be remedied through the private sector, pointing that without the support of this sector, the Kurdistan Region cannot thrive.

He added, "the government's duty is to formulate policies, maintain a solid economic situation, and provide welfare and services," noting, "the government cannot do everything."

Talabani indicated that the Kurdistan Regional Government has a large number of employees, where 1,250,000 people receive salaries, "there are 750,000 civil and military employees. The government cannot emoloy tens of thousands of new employees."