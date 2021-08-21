Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Talabani: the government cannot include more employees in the public sector

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-08-21T11:46:40+0000
Talabani: the government cannot include more employees in the public sector

Shafaq News/ Qubad Talabani, Deputy Prime Minister of Kurdistan Region, complained of the great job slack in the region, stressing the regional government's inability to absorb more people in the public sector.

Talabani said in a speech during his participation in the "Tech Fest" exhibition in al-Sulaymaniyah, that the government's failure can be remedied through the private sector, pointing that without the support of this sector, the Kurdistan Region cannot thrive.

He added, "the government's duty is to formulate policies, maintain a solid economic situation, and provide welfare and services," noting, "the government cannot do everything."

Talabani indicated that the Kurdistan Regional Government has a large number of employees, where 1,250,000 people receive salaries, "there are 750,000 civil and military employees. The government cannot emoloy tens of thousands of new employees."

related

Azhey Amin appointed as head of the Zanyari Agency

Date: 2021-07-11 16:13:06
Azhey Amin appointed as head of the Zanyari Agency

Al-Sulaymaniyah registers a Black Fungus fatality today

Date: 2021-06-01 13:47:30
Al-Sulaymaniyah registers a Black Fungus fatality today

Al-Sulaymaniyah renews its support for the decentralization project in the region

Date: 2021-01-29 13:47:36
Al-Sulaymaniyah renews its support for the decentralization project in the region

Al-Sulaymaniyah refuses re-imposing curfew

Date: 2020-10-07 08:18:41
Al-Sulaymaniyah refuses re-imposing curfew

Al-Sulaymaniyah launches COVID-19 vaccination rollout

Date: 2021-03-07 11:42:11
Al-Sulaymaniyah launches COVID-19 vaccination rollout

Demonstrators in al-Sulaymaniyah block roads to protest potable water shortage

Date: 2021-08-15 12:51:57
Demonstrators in al-Sulaymaniyah block roads to protest potable water shortage

Al-Sulaymaniyah declares three days of mourning for Qadir Haji Ali

Date: 2020-11-11 07:34:06
Al-Sulaymaniyah declares three days of mourning for Qadir Haji Ali

Businessman-turned-politician challenges KRG on Gasoline crisis, MP cynically responds

Date: 2021-06-24 12:14:33
Businessman-turned-politician challenges KRG on Gasoline crisis, MP cynically responds