TBI deposits 200 Bn IQD into KRI's account for public sector salaries

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Trade Bank (TBI) deposited an amount of 200 billion Iraqi dinars into the Kurdistan Region (KRI) Bank's account today, Thursday, to finance the salaries of employees working in the public sector within the Region.

In a concise statement, the Ministry of Finance and Economy in the Region announced that an additional 200 billion dinars were deposited into KRI’s Bank's account by TBI today, Thursday.