Switzerland expresses readiness to expand relations with Kurdistan

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-01-19T14:51:18+0000
Switzerland expresses readiness to expand relations with Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ The Kurdish Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, met on Wednesday, the Swiss Ambassador to Iraq and Jordan, Lucas Gasser.

In a statement, the Kurdish Government said, "both sides discussed the situation in Iraq and efforts to form the new Iraqi government, as well as ways to strengthen relations between Kurdistan and Switzerland."

For his part, the Ambassador expressed "his country's readiness to expand cooperation and encourage Swiss companies to invest in the Region."

During the meeting, Barzani highlighted the governmental reforms, especially in diversifying the economy and revenues and benefiting from "the successful Swiss experience in developing Kurdistan at all levels."

