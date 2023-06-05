Swedish Ambassador Expresses Optimism for Reconstruction Efforts in Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ The Swedish Ambassador to Iraq, Jessica Sfärdström, on Monday expressed optimism regarding the ongoing efforts to reconstruct the Kurdistan region, and Erbil in particular, in a meeting with Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday.
The meeting, according to a readout by Barzani's bureau, featured a comprehensive review of the prevailing situation in Iraq and the relations between Erbil and Stockholm.
The readout which made reference to the region's ties with the federal government, attached importance to upholding the agreements between both sides in order to safeguard the rights, fiscal entitlements, and constitutional remunerations of the Kurdistan region.
The statespersons touched on the internal circumstances in the Kurdistan region and emphasized the importance of holding the Kurdistan parliament elections. The laid emphasis on the urgent conduction the elections within the stipulated timeframe.
The Swedish diplomat acknowledged that, despite the hurdles and obstacles, what fosters optimism is the unwavering commitment to the reconstruction and development efforts in the Kurdistan region, especially in Erbil.
The meeting, as per the statement, also underscored the importance of improving the status of women in Kurdistan and ensuring equal opportunities across various sectors.