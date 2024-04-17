Sulaymaniyah Forum convenes at American University under the auspices of President Barzani

Shafaq News/ The eighth edition of the Sulaymaniyah Forum kicked off today at the American University in the governorate, bringing together a host of political, economic, and academic figures, and decision-makers to discuss regional conflicts, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, energy solutions, and pressing issues facing Iraq and the region.

The event is also attended by the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani.

The gathering marks the first high-level political meeting in Iraq and the region this year, with Iraqi, regional, and international figures among the attendees.

The forum will raise critical issues, with panels dedicated to examining the political, economic, and environmental landscapes. These discussions will be led by senior officials from the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, alongside international experts and academics.

The first day of the forum commenced this morning and will conclude in the evening, followed by a second day of deliberations.

The first Sulaymaniyah Forum was held in 2013 at the American University under the theme "Middle East Politics." Subsequent forums were convened in 2014, 2015 (twice), 2017, 2019, and 2023.