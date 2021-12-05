Report

Students in al-Sulaymaniyah demonstrate to demand reinstating abolished allowances

Date: 2021-12-05T08:11:45+0000
Students in al-Sulaymaniyah demonstrate to demand reinstating abolished allowances

Shafaq News/ University and college students in al-Sulaymaniyah, Halabja, and Raperin took the streets on Sunday morning to demand the reinstatement of the abolished allowances entitled to them by the Kurdistan Region Government.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent to al-Sulaymaniyah said the demonstrators gathered near the governorate's university under tight security measures.

"The students demanded reinstating and improving the scholarship grants," our correspondent said.

Last week, the demonstrations in al-Sulaymaniyah took a violent turn as clashes erupted between the law enforcement and infuriated students.

