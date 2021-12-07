Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Students demonstrate in al-Sulaymaniyah for the third successive day 

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-12-07T09:15:37+0000
Students demonstrate in al-Sulaymaniyah for the third successive day 

Shafaq News/ University and college students in al-Sulaymaniyah held fresh demonstrations on Tuesday to demand the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) resume issuing their monthly stipends, which have fallen into arrears.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent to the governorate said that students of the technical institute in al-Sulaymaniyah and Kalar organized a sit-in near the buildings of both teaching centers.

The students called on the authorities to respect the aspirations and demands of the Region's "future leaders".

For the third day in a row, a protest kicked off this morning in al-Sulaymaniyah calling for the reinstatement of student allowances which have been suspended since 2014.

Al-Sulaymaniyah's traffic directorate said that the demonstrators blocked the roads of al-Sulaymaniyah-Raperin and Al-Sulaymaniyah-Bakhtiari. 

Before 2014, the government was paying an allowance of 60,000 to 100,000 Iraqi dinars (roughly $40-70) a month to students for living expenses.

The KRG stopped the financial support seven years ago when it introduced austerity measures, such as salary cuts, to cope with the financial crisis brought on by the fight against ISIS, an oil price crash, as well as budget disputes with the federal government in Baghdad. The cash-strapped government has struggled to pay public sector salaries for several years.

But with ISIS now largely defeated and oil prices recovering, students believe these factors no longer obstruct the disbursement of stipends.

Without these monthly payments, some students struggle to buy food or pay for accommodation and travel.

related

Four COVID-19 variants circulate in al-Sulaymaniyah, official says

Date: 2021-03-27 10:09:39
Four COVID-19 variants circulate in al-Sulaymaniyah, official says

Security forces enter a state of alert in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2020-12-07 16:23:14
Security forces enter a state of alert in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Public servants in al-Sulaymaniyah's Electricity Directorate organize a work stoppage

Date: 2021-06-27 09:16:07
Public servants in al-Sulaymaniyah's Electricity Directorate organize a work stoppage

Al-Sulaymaniyah chooses October 14 a day of the Governorate

Date: 2021-11-09 13:44:26
Al-Sulaymaniyah chooses October 14 a day of the Governorate

Companies belong to a well-known Kurdish businessman surrounded by security forces in al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2021-09-09 12:05:08
Companies belong to a well-known Kurdish businessman surrounded by security forces in al-Sulaymaniyah

Al-Kadhimi arrives in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2020-09-11 08:57:29
Al-Kadhimi arrives in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Five earthquakes occurred in al-Sulaymaniyah at dawn today

Date: 2021-04-11 07:30:09
Five earthquakes occurred in al-Sulaymaniyah at dawn today

Kurdistan’s Ministry of Interior pledged to protect university students during the demonstrations

Date: 2021-11-23 14:58:31
Kurdistan’s Ministry of Interior pledged to protect university students during the demonstrations