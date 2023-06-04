Stalling the Sinjar Agreement Leaves 350,000 Yazidis in Displacement: Kurdistan's Interior Minister

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Interior Minister Rebar Ahmed on Sunday voiced deep consternations over the non-fulfillment of the Sinjar agreement, which has left over 350,000 Yazidis stranded in displacement camps in the region, unable to return to their hometowns in the Sinjar district.

Ahmed's remarks were made during an address marking the inauguration of the Institute for Training and Crisis Management in the Kurdistan region earlier today.

This novel institution was born out of a collaboration between the Ministry of Interior and the German Federal Agency for Technical Cooperation (THW).

Striking a note of reverence for the historical ties binding Kurdistan and Germany, Ahmed said, "we take immense pride in our time-honoured relation with Germany."

The minister lauded Berlin's indispensable role during the fraught battle against ISIS and in the ensuing stage of capacitating the Peshmerga forces.

The minister's address veered towards the sensitive topic of Yazidi genocide, as he acknowledged the German parliament's recent recognition of this heinous crime.

"This step, this formal acknowledgement by the German parliament of the horrors inflicted upon the Yazidis as a crime of genocide, is a momentous stride that we hold in the highest esteem. It deserves our utmost gratitude and respect," Ahmed asserted.

He shed light on the stark reality of over 325,000 Yazidis stuck in displacement limbo, unable to return home even after eight years of persistent efforts by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

"No substantive steps towards implementing the Sinjar agreement have been made by the federal government," Ahmed lamented.

"We remain undeterred in our collaborative endeavours with the Iraqi governmental bodies to enforce the stipulations of the Sinjar agreement," he concluded.

Ahmed's stark depiction of the Yazidi predicament underscores the substantial challenges in achieving stability in the region. As ISIS's devastating legacy continues to haunt the inhabitants, these revelations cast a spotlight on the myriad intricacies inhibiting the restoration of normalcy and stability.