Source: Turkish shelling shakes Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News/ On Monday, a local source reported that villages in Mawat, within Al-Sulaymaniyah governorate of the Kurdistan Region, were subjected to shelling.

The source told Shafaq News that "the shelling targeted the village of Koyerkan in the Mawat district."

"The shelling was carried out by Turkish military drones."

Turkish forces regularly conduct airstrikes in northern Iraq, targeting Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) bases, which often lead to civilian casualties and infrastructure damage. The conflict between Turkiye and the PKK dates back to the early 1980s when the PKK, founded by Abdullah Öcalan, began advocating for an independent Kurdish state within Turkiye. In the 1980s and 1990s, the conflict escalated as the PKK waged guerrilla warfare while the Turkish military conducted extensive operations against PKK bases, particularly in southeastern Turkiye and northern Iraq.