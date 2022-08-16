Report

Six new mass graves discovered in Sinjar 

Date: 2022-08-16T14:21:46+0000
Shafaq News / The spokesman for the investigation and evidence-gathering commission on crimes and violations committed by ISIS in the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Suleiman, announced excavating the remains of 47 Yazidis who fell victim to ISIS in Sinjar.

Suleiman told Shafaq News agency that the remains were found in six mass graves in Sinjar, noting that guns and bullets were found at the same sites.

The remains were transferred to the forensic medicine department in Baghdad to be examined and to determine the identity of the victims.

For his part, the head of the Eyzidi Organization for Documentation, Khairy Ali, said that the concerned teams will hopefully be able to excavate the Alo Antar mass grave, near Tal Afar, which includes more than 2000 Yazidi victims killed by ISIS in 2014.

It is worth noting that only 30 out of 108 mass graves were discovered and excavated in Sinjar.

