Six months of preparation to hold elections, Kurdish Commission

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan needs six months to prepare for the next parliamentary elections. The High Electoral Commission said.

The Commission’s spokesperson, Sherwan Zarar, told Shafaq News Agency, "The commission informed the Regional Government about the time we need," noting that "the commission was not informed about the election law since the Kurdish parties are currently discussing this issue.”

Earlier, the President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, announced that on October 1, 2022, Kurdistan would hold parliamentary elections.

The Kurdish parties would hold today an expanded meeting in the presence of the UN Special envoy to Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, to discuss the parliamentary elections including the followed law, and the lists.