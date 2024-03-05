Nineveh's top vote-getter becomes Diwaniyah new governor, document reveals

Shafaq News / A source in the Independent High Electoral Commission revealed on Tuesday, that The Board of Commissioners has given the green light to the substitution of MP Abbas Al-Zamily from Diwaniyah governorate with Mukhtar Al-Mousawi from Nineveh governorate, who will now take over as the governor of Diwaniyah."

The source further explained that “Al-Mousawi is a member of the Fatah coalition / Badr bloc, the same political faction as Al-Zamily. The decision to approve this replacement was based on the regulations outlined in the law of replacing House of Representatives members No. 6 of 2006, as per the source's account.”

Earlier, on February 7th, the Diwaniyah Governorate Council elected Abbas Al-Zamily from the Badr bloc, a component of the We Build coalition, as the governor of Diwaniyah. However, Al-Zamily made the decision to relinquish the position due to his commitments in the Iraqi Parliament.