Sinjar ’displaced return is optional

Shafaq News / The Kurdish Government announced that the return of the displaced to Sinjar is optional.

“The Sinjar agreement includes three axes, which are administrative, security and service through full cooperation between Baghdad and Erbil, it is established to restore stability to the district and ensure the return of the displaced.” Abdul Hakim Khasro, Head of the Department of Coordination and Follow-up and Secretary of the high-level committee on reforms said to Shafaq news agency.

He added, “the displaced have a choice to return or not,” and that the Reconstruction Committee to pay compensation for the damage suffered during their displacement.”

"Next Monday, another meeting will be hold with UNTAD to follow up ISIS crimes in those areas.”

The Iraqi government announced on Friday that Baghdad had reached a “historic deal” with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) over the governance and security of Sinjar, according to Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s spokesperson, Ahmed Mulla Talal.

Several parties welcomed the agreement between the federal government and the Regional Government including Jordan and the United Nations.

The deal ends the authority of intruding groups and paves the way for the reconstruction of the district and the full return of its people in coordination between Erbil and Baghdad.

Sinjar falls within an area disputed between the central government in Baghdad and the KRG, based in Erbil, according to Article 140 of the Iraqi constitution.