Shoresh Ismail resumes role as Peshmerga Minister

Shafaq News/ Shoresh Ismail Abdulla has officially returned to his duties as the Minister of Peshmerga Affairs in the Kurdistan Regional Government after more than a year of interruption.

In a press conference held in Erbil on Monday, he urged all Kurdish parties to collaborate in organizing the region's forces to combat threats, emphasizing the fight against ISIS.

Ismail highlighted the importance of full cooperation with the Global Coalition. He emphasized initiating a reform process in the Peshmerga in coordination with the two main Kurdish parties, the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan.