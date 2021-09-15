Several casualties from the Peshmerga in an explosion in Diyala

Shafaq News/ A security source in Duhok reported that an explosion targeted a convoy of Peshmerga forces west of the governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that an explosive device placed on the side of a road near Kani Tozi, west of Duhok blew up today evening, targeting three vehicles of the Peshmerga forces.

The explosion resulted in several casualties from the Peshmerga forces.

The source suggested that the explosive device had been planted by the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) to target the Peshmerga forces.