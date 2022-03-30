Seven rockets were used in the Zlikan base attack-source

Shafaq News / Seven rockets landed in the vicinity of Zlikan base yesterday night, a security source reported.

The source told Shafa News qgency that one of the rockets landed near the 112th brigade of the Peshmerga forces.

Earlier, a rocket attack targeted the vicinity of a military base in Nineveh today, a security source reported.

The source told Shafaq News agency that two rockets landed in the vicinity of the Zlikan base hosting Turkish forces.

The Turkish forces are deployed in the Zlikan base in Bashiqa district to fight the Kurdistan Workers Party, which has long provoked a dispute between Baghdad and Ankara.