Scores injured in clashes between students and law enforcement in al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News/ Scores were injured in the clashes between university students demanding improved grants and the law enforcement forces in al-Sulaymaniyah earlier today, Monday.

For the second day in a row, university students in al-Sulaymaniyah, Garmyan, Rania, and Raperin organized demonstrations to demand disbursing and improving the scholarship grants offered by the government.

The demonstrations escalated to clashes with the security forces near al-Sulaymaniyah University, injuring 18 students.

"The demonstrators were transferred to Sharr hospital in al-Sulaymaniyah," a source told Shafaq News Agency.

A spokesperson for the demonstrators revealed to our agency that a female student had been injured when the security forces deployed tear gas to disperse the demonstrators.

Lecturers in al-Sulaymaniyah University lambasted the use of excessive force against the demonstrators, deeming the violence "a violation of their Human Rights."

Kurdistan's Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Aram Mohammad Qadir, said that the students' demands are "plausible and justified". Qadir said that he has been working on this issue since his first day in the office.