Sayed Qadir meets the Greek Consul General in Erbil

Shafaq News / The Vice President of Kurdistan Region, Mustafa Sayed Qadir, met the Greek Consul General today in Erbil.

A statement by the region's presidency said that Sayed Qadir received the Greek Consul General in the region, Stavros Kyrimis, where they discussed the political situation in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, rebuilding the infrastructure of the Kurdistan Region, reviving various economic sectors, and enhancing bilateral relations.

The Vice President of the region stressed the need to control the obstacles to build national institutions and establish reform projects, expressing appreciation for Greece's support for the Kurdish community.

For his part, the Greek consul referred to his country's experience in dealing with the economic and financial crises regarding the major pressures the refugees had been facing for many years.