Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Sayed Qadir meets the Greek Consul General in Erbil

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-05-25T21:07:52+0000
Sayed Qadir meets the Greek Consul General in Erbil
Shafaq News / The Vice President of Kurdistan Region, Mustafa Sayed Qadir, met the Greek Consul General today in Erbil.  

A statement by the region's presidency said that Sayed Qadir received the Greek Consul General in the region, Stavros Kyrimis, where they discussed the political situation in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, rebuilding the infrastructure of the Kurdistan Region, reviving various economic sectors, and enhancing bilateral relations.

The Vice President of the region stressed the need to control the obstacles to build national institutions and establish reform projects, expressing appreciation for Greece's support for the Kurdish community.

For his part, the Greek consul referred to his country's experience in dealing with the economic and financial crises regarding the major pressures the refugees had been facing for many years.

related

Erbil launches a campaign to assess the quality of fuel

Date: 2020-07-28 09:12:08
Erbil launches a campaign to assess the quality of fuel

Erbil is preparing for a new round of talks with Baghdad, official confirms

Date: 2021-04-21 09:07:03
Erbil is preparing for a new round of talks with Baghdad, official confirms

Erbil's Governor is outside the country for treatment and the rumors are "far from truth", his office says

Date: 2020-11-03 16:23:02
Erbil's Governor is outside the country for treatment and the rumors are "far from truth", his office says

Prisoners in Erbil start a fire, demanding general amnesty

Date: 2020-12-07 21:21:33
Prisoners in Erbil start a fire, demanding general amnesty

Baghdad-Erbil talks to be resumed on Sunday

Date: 2020-09-05 09:58:11
Baghdad-Erbil talks to be resumed on Sunday

Erbil extends the closure of its borders

Date: 2021-03-06 19:07:36
Erbil extends the closure of its borders

Turkish warplanes attack north of Erbil

Date: 2021-01-22 12:40:35
Turkish warplanes attack north of Erbil

Iranian Kurdish refugees demonstrate in front of the UN headquarters in Erbil demanding their rights

Date: 2021-05-20 09:21:32
Iranian Kurdish refugees demonstrate in front of the UN headquarters in Erbil demanding their rights