Russian police conduct a patrol in AANES

Shafaq News/ The Russian police fielded today, Saturday, a patrol in the Kurdish-led Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) along the borders with Turkey.

A source in Ain Diwar village said, "the patrol toured in the village then stationed near the Romanian bridge for an hour, then headed back to Qamishli."

The two-vehicle ground patrol was accompanied by the aerial support of two helicopters.

Recently, the Russian police cut down its routine patrols at the borders of the Autonomous Administration with Turkey to one patrol a week instead of three. The last patrol it conducted was last Saturday in the northern countryside of Derik.