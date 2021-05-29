Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Russian police conduct a patrol in AANES

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-05-29T10:35:47+0000
Russian police conduct a patrol in AANES

Shafaq News/ The Russian police fielded today, Saturday, a patrol in the Kurdish-led Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) along the borders with Turkey.

A source in Ain Diwar village said, "the patrol toured in the village then stationed near the Romanian bridge for an hour, then headed back to Qamishli."

The two-vehicle ground patrol was accompanied by the aerial support of two helicopters.

Recently, the Russian police cut down its routine patrols at the borders of the Autonomous Administration with Turkey to one patrol a week instead of three. The last patrol it conducted was last Saturday in the northern countryside of Derik.

related

COVID-19: four new confirmed cases and three deaths in AANES

Date: 2021-02-21 11:23:33
COVID-19: four new confirmed cases and three deaths in AANES

COVID-19: 55 new confirmed cases and one death in AANES

Date: 2021-03-14 12:10:14
COVID-19: 55 new confirmed cases and one death in AANES

COVID-19: 161 new confirmed cases and three deaths in AANES

Date: 2021-03-31 11:51:21
COVID-19: 161 new confirmed cases and three deaths in AANES

AANES imposes a new curfew

Date: 2021-04-03 13:58:07
AANES imposes a new curfew

US might reconsider its support for AANES, KNC official says

Date: 2021-04-05 20:56:43
US might reconsider its support for AANES, KNC official says

COVID-19: +50 new confirmed cases and 12 deaths in AANES

Date: 2021-05-08 12:58:34
COVID-19: +50 new confirmed cases and 12 deaths in AANES

Russian Police runs a patrol near the Turkish borders in AANES

Date: 2021-05-19 10:56:03
Russian Police runs a patrol near the Turkish borders in AANES

COVID-19: +70 new confirmed cases in AANES

Date: 2021-05-26 08:48:51
COVID-19: +70 new confirmed cases in AANES