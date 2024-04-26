Rocket attack targets a major gasfield in Iraq's Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ A rocket attack has targeted a gasfield in Kurdistan's governorate of al-Sulaymaniyah, a security source reported on Friday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that Several rockets landed in the Khor Mor gasfield, one of the major gasfields in the Kurdistan region.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The gasfield is being developed by the UAE's Dana Gas company.

In 2007, Dana Gas and Crescent Petroleum signed an agreement with the KRG to appraise, develop, produce, market and sell hydrocarbons from Khor Mor and the nearby Chemchemal field.

For that, they established the Kurdistan Gas Project, which was later joined by the companies Major gas field in northern Iraq comes under rocket attack.

Production started in 2008, sending gas to power stations in the cities of Chemchemal, Bazian and Erbil.

To date, all the gas produced by the field has been used for in-country power generation, providing fuel for more than 80 per cent of the Kurdistan region.

Dana Gas said that production rose by 50 per cent in 2018 from 305 million standard cubic feet per day to 452 million by the end of 2021, together with 15,000 barrels per day of condensate and more than 1,000 tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas.