Rise in complaints of male victims: financial crisis takes toll on men in KRI

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Region's Union of Men revealed on Monday a surge in complaints from men against their female counterparts in the past three months, attributing this trend to financial strains. Additionally, divorce rates have doubled in the first six months of this year due to worsening economic conditions.
Burhan Faraj, the president of the union, spoke with Shafaq News Agency, stating, "Based on the laws, social norms, and religious principles that obligate men to provide all essential living necessities for their families, it becomes evident that any crisis primarily affects men."
He added, "The financial crisis, particularly the delay in disbursing monthly salaries, has had a significant impact on households in general. Within the family, it has taken a toll on men both financially and psychologically."
Faraj emphasized that "men are struggling due to limited employment opportunities and the lack of financial liquidity for those working in both the public and private sectors. These challenges are compounded by the increasing daily living expenses that men are continuously required to meet."
He pointed out, "complaints of domestic violence have increased during the past three months, rising from an average of one to three cases per day before the financial crisis to nearly 10 cases or more daily now, primarily due to salary delays. This has directly affected government employees and indirectly affected those in the private sector."
“The salary crisis has also had a negative impact on marriage and divorce rates. According to our observations, the divorce rate during the first six months of this year has significantly increased compared to the previous year, coinciding with a decline in the number of marriages”, he added.
Regarding the reasons behind the decline in marriage and the rise in divorce, the president of the Union of Men explained that "the high costs of marriage, the lack of government support for young people, and the strictness of laws are all factors contributing to the decreasing interest in marriage."
As for the repercussions of the financial crisis on the union's operations, Faraj stated that "independent organizations like the Union of Men, which do not receive government or party support, have been directly affected by the financial crisis. The increased number of complaints requires significant financial resources, and all of these expenses fall on the union without any financial support."