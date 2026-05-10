Rare images reveal secluded Zewa waterfall near Erbil

Shafaq News- Erbil

Far from tourist routes and untouched by commercial development, the Zewa waterfall flows quietly through the mountainous landscape of the Adhra area near Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

Shafaq News visited the site on Sunday, documenting the first published photos of the waterfall cutting through the mountain slope alongside green vegetation and horses roaming the surrounding area.

Located in the Khoshnaw Valley on the outskirts of Erbil province, the cascade lies around an hour and a half from the center of the Kurdish capital, overlooking the valley below.

Erbil province hosts several waterfalls and mountain resorts, including the well-known Gali Ali Beg waterfall, one of the area’s most visited natural landmarks, located along the historic Hamilton Road.

Read more: Visit Kurdistan: Where rivers roar at Gali Ali Beg