Shafaq News- Erbil

Pomegranate growers in Hiran, in Erbil province’s Shaqlawa district, are reporting better-quality harvests after years of drought and water shortages affected a crop that provides a major source of income for local families.

Farmer Aram Omar Rashid told Shafaq News that Hiran’s pomegranates, known for their distinctive flavor, are widely sold across the Kurdistan Region, particularly in Sharbazher, Al-Sulaymaniyah, and Erbil. “Generations of families have relied on cultivating and selling the fruit, traditionally marketed in bulk,” Rashid said, noting that drought and limited irrigation had reduced fruit quality, but increased rainfall and more reliable water supplies in recent years have helped restore it.

Growers and vendors begin collecting and arranging pomegranates at 6 a.m., work until 11:30 a.m., then return at 4 p.m. and continue into the evening, according to Rashid.

Local vendor Pshdar identified three main varieties: sweet, sweet-and-sour, and sour. Sweet pomegranates attract the strongest demand from both Kurdish and Arab customers, he said, while the other varieties are particularly popular among Kurdish buyers.

The sour and sweet-and-sour types are also used to produce vinegar and juice, which vendors sell alongside fresh fruit during the harvest season, typically starting in September or early October.