Rafidain Bank deposits 250 billion dinars into KRG’s Ministry of Finance account

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Finance and Economy in the Kurdistan Regional Government announced on Tuesday receiving 250 billion Iraqi dinars into its bank account for the purpose of financing the monthly salaries of employees working in the public sector within the region.

In a statement today, the ministry mentioned that Rafidain Bank deposited this amount into its banking account at the Erbil branch of the Central Bank of Iraq.

Yesterday, the ministry had declared the signing of a contract to receive a 200 billion dinar loan through Rasheed Bank.