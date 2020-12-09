Shafaq News/ Protesters set fire to the government's headquarters in Al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate today Wednesday.

Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News Agency that crowd of several people gathered in Al-Sulaymaniyah and lit fire to government headquarters and the Change Movement headquarters in Chamchamal.

Demonstrators have taken to the streets in and around Al-Sulaimaniyah for several days demanding their salaries and criticizing the KDP and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), which controls the Al-Sulaimaniyah area.

The KDP-dominated Kurdish regional government, based in Erbil, has been hit by a nationwide economic crisis during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has seen Iraq’s oil revenues slashed.

Iraq depends on oil exports for virtually all its state revenue, including some 250,000 barrels per day from Kurdish areas.