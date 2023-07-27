Prominent Kurdish writer Sadiq Safizadeh passes away

Shafaq News / Today, Thursday, the distinguished Kurdish writer and scholar Sadiq Safizadeh passed away at the age of eighty in one of Tehran's hospitals. Throughout his life, he devoted himself to writing, research, and published over 100 books on Kurdish language, literature, and history.

Safizadeh dedicated most of his works to the Kurdish language and serve the Kurdish language, history, and literature. A profound scholar and thinker, he authored numerous well-known books, including "History of Kurdish Literature" in three volumes, and a comprehensive work on the holy book of the Yarsan sect, "Sernejam," as well as renowned works on the Yazidi faith and ancient Kurdish Kurmanji dialect.

His vast contributions extended to becoming one of the foremost authorities on South Kurdish, Kurmanji, and Yarsani dialects of the Kurdish language.

Today, we mourn the loss of Sadiq Safizadeh, a great writer, leaving behind a priceless scientific and cultural legacy. As per his wishes, he will be laid to rest in his hometown, Mahabad, in the Kurdistan province.