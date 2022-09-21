Prime Minister Barzani receives the commander of the Coalition's Joint Task Force in Iraq and Syria

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received the commander of the Global Coalition's Combined Joint Task Force in Iraq and Syria, General Matthew McFarlane, in Erbil on Wednesday.

According to a readout issued by his bureau, the prime minister discussed with his guest the latest developments in Iraq and the Middle East, and the Coalition's support for the Peshmerga forces in the battle against terrorism.

The pair laid emphasis on "developing cooperation of the Peshmerga forces and the Iraqi army with the coalition forces to maintain Iraq's security and stability."