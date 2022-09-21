Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Prime Minister Barzani receives the commander of the Coalition's Joint Task Force in Iraq and Syria

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-09-21T15:32:16+0000
Prime Minister Barzani receives the commander of the Coalition's Joint Task Force in Iraq and Syria

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received the commander of the Global Coalition's Combined Joint Task Force in Iraq and Syria, General Matthew McFarlane, in Erbil on Wednesday.

According to a readout issued by his bureau, the prime minister discussed with his guest the latest developments in Iraq and the Middle East, and the Coalition's support for the Peshmerga forces in the battle against terrorism.

The pair laid emphasis on "developing cooperation of the Peshmerga forces and the Iraqi army with the coalition forces to maintain Iraq's security and stability."

related

PM Barzani meets the Global Coalition chief

Date: 2021-11-24 14:51:51
PM Barzani meets the Global Coalition chief

Kurdistan’s Prime Minister calls the Global Coalition to keep training the Peshmerga to confront ISIS

Date: 2021-05-01 09:01:25
Kurdistan’s Prime Minister calls the Global Coalition to keep training the Peshmerga to confront ISIS

PM Barzani meets with IBBC chair

Date: 2021-11-27 10:18:57
PM Barzani meets with IBBC chair

Kurdistan PM meets with the Iraqi Minister of Interior

Date: 2021-02-27 11:37:55
Kurdistan PM meets with the Iraqi Minister of Interior

KRG confirms its commitment to Yazidis

Date: 2021-10-02 16:29:25
KRG confirms its commitment to Yazidis

Masrour Barzani demands illegal armed factions to leave the Kurdistan

Date: 2020-12-21 13:47:14
Masrour Barzani demands illegal armed factions to leave the Kurdistan

PM Barzani meets his Belgian counterpart in Brussels 

Date: 2021-06-09 17:56:57
PM Barzani meets his Belgian counterpart in Brussels 

PM Barzani: KRG has always worked to solve Baghdad-Erbil differences 

Date: 2022-07-13 19:10:24
PM Barzani: KRG has always worked to solve Baghdad-Erbil differences 