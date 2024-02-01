President Nechirvan commemorates the 20th Anniversary of February 1st Bombings
Shafaq News/ The official spokesperson of Iraqi Kurdistan's president, Dilshad Shahab, laid a wreath at the memorial for the victims of the February 1 bombings in the city of Erbil, the capital of the KRG.
The ceremony was held under the auspices of President Nechirvan Barzani, according to a statement released by the region's presidency earlier today.
The statement added that the ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, a number of ministers and officials in the KRG, and the families of the martyrs.
Kurdistan commemorates the February 1 bombing every year. It took place on the first day of Eid al-Adha in 2004, when "terrorists" targeted the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) in Erbil with two suicide bombings.
The incident resulted in the death of more than 100 officials and civilians and the injury of about 250 others.