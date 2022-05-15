President Nechirvan Barzani’s statement on the 60th anniversary of Kurdistan Teachers’ Union

Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, issued today a statement on the 60th anniversary of Kurdistan Teachers’ Union.

The statement said in a statement, "On the 60th anniversary of Kurdistan Teachers’ Union, I extend my warmest congratulations to all teachers in the Kurdistan Region and wish them success. With utmost appreciation, we recognize and value teachers’ important contributions and their relentless efforts to educate and train generations of students."

"We strongly salute teachers across the Kurdistan Region for their contributions as educators. Even in the most difficult periods of Kurdistan’s history, teachers continued to lead the education process with dedication and refused to abandon schools and their students despite severe shortcomings and hardships."

The statement concluded, "Education is one of the main pillars of development in any society and teachers are entrusted with this important mission of guiding generations of students, contributing to the culture of tolerance, harmony and mutual acceptance. As we applaud Kurdistan Teachers’ Union, we reiterate our strong support for teachers’ rights and firmly believe that they deserve better standards of living."

(The Presidency of the Kurdistan Region's website)