Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

President Nechirvan Barzani receives medalists in women’s weightlifting

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-01-19T11:54:22+0000
President Nechirvan Barzani receives medalists in women’s weightlifting

Shafaq News / Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani received eight women athletes who won medals in the Arab Weightlifting Championship, in Erbil on Tuesday.

All the medalists are from the Kurdistan Region, representing the Iraqi team in the tournament which was held December 26-31 in Erbil last year, taking home several gold, silver and bronze medals.

The President lauded the medalists and said that their achievements had made their families and him proud and happy. The President also expressed his full support for the contestants and wished them continued success.

The medalists expressed their appreciation and delight over the meeting with the President, and said that they were motived further by the President’s great encouragement and support.

Source: Presidency of the Kurdistan Region website

related

Iran receives Kurdistan’s President

Date: 2021-08-05 10:40:34
Iran receives Kurdistan’s President

Nechirvan Barzani condoles the death of Mirza Rafiq

Date: 2020-11-23 19:06:01
Nechirvan Barzani condoles the death of Mirza Rafiq

PUK leadership reiterates its support for President Barzani

Date: 2021-05-04 14:55:26
PUK leadership reiterates its support for President Barzani

President Barzani orders to take all necessary measures to support the Sharya Camp families

Date: 2021-06-04 19:23:47
President Barzani orders to take all necessary measures to support the Sharya Camp families

Kurdistan's President congratulates a Turkmen party: We support all the political components in the Region

Date: 2021-12-28 12:49:12
Kurdistan's President congratulates a Turkmen party: We support all the political components in the Region

PM Barzani receives the Netherlands' Ambassador to Iraq

Date: 2021-11-22 14:45:43
PM Barzani receives the Netherlands' Ambassador to Iraq

The Turkish president hosted Kurdistan's president earlier today

Date: 2020-09-04 16:15:41
The Turkish president hosted Kurdistan's president earlier today

An expanded political meeting in Erbil under President Barzani's auspices

Date: 2021-04-07 15:18:09
An expanded political meeting in Erbil under President Barzani's auspices