President Nechirvan Barzani offers congratulations on the occasion of the Islamic New Year

Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, congratulated Muslims on the occasion of the New Hijri Year.

In a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, Barzani said, "On the occasion of the first day of Muharram and the Islamic New Year, I congratulate all Muslims in Kurdistan, Iraq, and around the world. I hope that the New Year brings success and prosperity for all Muslims and the entire world."

"May God the Almighty bring an end to all hardships and difficulties, and the New Year is filled with success, happiness, and prosperity for all Muslims and the world", he added.

For his part, the Prime Minister of Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani, said in a congratulatory statement, "I extend my warmest congratulations and blessings to the Muslims in Kurdistan, Iraq and the world, asking God Almighty to bestow upon us more of his blessings."