President Nechirvan Barzani meets with the German Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-02-18T19:31:23+0000

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani arrived in Germany to participate in the annual Munich Security Conference, from February 18 to 20. On the sidelines of the conference, the Kurdish President held meetings with many world leaders and high-level officials. According to a statement by the Presidency, Barzani met the German Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office, Tobias Lindner. The Kurdish President congratulated the German Minister for assuming his new position and gave an overview of the situation in Kurdistan and the latest developments in the political process in Iraq. According to the statement, Lindner talked about extending the mission of German forces in Iraq and Kurdistan, expressing his country's readiness to continue supporting Iraq and the Region and providing military assistance and training. Regarding the recent ruling of the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court on the oil and gas law in the Kurdistan Region, President Nechirvan Barzani stressed that the Kurdistan Region would continue to seek a resolution to the problems based on the constitution. The two sides also discussed the threats and dangers of ISIS, the migrants' situation on the Belarusian border, and Iraq and the Kurdistan Region's ties with other countries.

