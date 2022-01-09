President Nechirvan Barzani holds meeting with Germany’s Minister of Defense

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-01-09T17:03:18+0000

Shafaq News / Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani received Ms. Christine Lambrecht, the Defense Minister of Germany, accompanied by the Head of the Defense Committee of the German Parliament and a diplomatic-military delegation. Discussions covered a wide range of pressing issues including the bilateral relations of Germany with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, areas of mutual partnership and cooperation, regional affairs, the latest developments in the fight against terrorism and the threats posed by ISIS. Germany’s review of its commitment to the military mission in Iraq was also highlighted. President Nechirvan Barzani congratulated Minister Lambrecht and Germany’s new government on assuming the office and wished her and the German forces a Happy New Year. The President referred to the significance of the timing of Ms. Lambrecht visit to Iraq at the current critical stage and thanked Germany for supporting Iraq and the Kurdistan Region in the war against terrorism. The President reiterated that ISIS continues to pose threats and clarified that eliminating terrorism is not achieved only through military means, as extremism must be confronted also on a political level. The President expressed his gratitude to the people, government and the parliament of Germany for their contributions and continued presence in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region as well as their political, military and humanitarian assistance, especially Germany’s humanitarian aid to Yezidi and Christian victims of terrorism. President Nechirvan Barzani and Minister Lambrecht agreed that the fight against ISIS has not ended and that the resurgence of terrorism in the wider region pose threats to peace and stability in Europe and the West. Minister Lambrecht reaffirmed her country’s continued support to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region and expressed optimism about joint work with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region. The Minister offered Germany’s gratitude and appreciation for the contributions and sacrifices of the Peshmarga forces in the fight against terrorism and the elimination of ISIS. Discussions also focused on the status of the refugees and the displaced people in the Kurdistan Region, ISIS movements in Syria, the conditions at al-Hawl refugee camp in the country and other topics of mutual interest. Source: The Presidency of the Kurdistan Region

