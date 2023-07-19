President Nechirvan Barzani Meets Gen. Matthew McFarlane, Discusses Peshmerga Reform

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Kurdistan's President Nechirvan Barzani received Maj. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, CJTF-OIR commander, and his accompanying delegation in Erbil.

According to the Kurdish presidency, the meeting shed light on the ongoing reform process within the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs, the unification and reorganization efforts of the Peshmerga forces, and the challenges and obstacles encountered in the process.

During the discussions, both sides agreed that the unification and reorganization of the Peshmerga forces, along with the necessary reforms in the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs, had not been executed per the predetermined timeline and guidelines.

President Barzani emphasized the unwavering commitment to ensuring the success of the reform process and the unification of the Peshmerga forces, despite the difficulties and impediments encountered along the way. He expressed gratitude for the valuable contributions and support provided by the United States, acknowledging their role in encouraging the progress of the reform process.

The meeting, which saw the presence of the US Consul General in the Kurdistan Region, also encompassed discussions on Erbil-Baghdad relations, the prevailing regional dynamics, and various other matters of shared interest.